Fort Wayne bridge lights up purple for Alzheimer’s Awareness

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - June recognizes Alzheimer’s and brain awareness month and the city of Fort Wayne wants to highlight the organization.

The Doctor Martin Luther King Junior bridge is a recognizable landmark in the city and it lights up different colors for different organizations in the Summit City. From June 20 to 22, the bridge will be shinning purple to signify the Alzheimer’s disease.

Blue Smola with the Alzheimer’s Association has 30+ years of care taking under her belt. She took care of her grandmother, grandfather and her own father who suffered from the disease.

“When you watch them go and they lose their ability to know how to tie a shoe, how to do basic math. Everyday is grieving. So it is the slowest grieving process you’ll ever experience. A caretaker has long days and long nights and you never know what’s going to happen. This is a moment to honor them and let them know they are not alone.”

Click her to learn how you can get involved with the association.

