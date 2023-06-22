Family mourning loss of Mike’s Carwash co-founder

Family members are mourning the loss of Joseph (Joe) Dahm, who co-founded Mike’s Carwash in...
Family members are mourning the loss of Joseph (Joe) Dahm, who co-founded Mike’s Carwash in Fort Wayne in 1948.(Provided.)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 3:12 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The man who worked with his brother to found Mike’s Carwash here in the Summit City has passed away at 96, his family says.

Joseph (Joe) Dahm founded Mike’s Carwash in Fort Wayne in 1948, along with the help of his brother, Ed.

On Thursday, his family sent a media release announcing his passing on June 17, 2023. They say he passed peacefully in his sleep of natural causes.

His family says he attended IU but left the university when his father suggested he and his brothers start a carwash. They say the men then opened the first automated car wash in the Hoosier state and one of the first in the midwest, called Mike’s Minit Man Carwash.

They say the business was lovingly named after their brother Mike, who instead went on to pursue a commercial real estate career.

Then in 1993, the family says the Dahm brothers stepped down and transitioned leadership to their sons Bill and Mike and their cousin Jerry, who continued to expand the business.

Joe is survived by his brother Mike, and his children Bill Dahm, Cathy Krouse, Mary Howlett, Peggy Salin, Sheila O’Daniel, Sarah Kistner, Mike Dahm, Lisa White, and Amy Just; his 30 grandchildren, and 30 great-grandchildren.

You can view his obituary here.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Community

Fort Wayne fireworks

FWPD reminds public of City fireworks ordinance

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
Just in time for the Fourth of July, the Fort Wayne Police Department is reminding the public of the City’s rules surrounding fireworks usage.

News

VA Officials hope to spread awareness of veteran benefits of PACT Act

VA Officials hope to spread awareness of veteran benefits from PACT Act

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Alex Null
Wednesday, officials at the VA Hospital in Fort Wayne held a town hall meeting to make veterans aware of the benefits they’ve earned from their service.

News

Auburn teenagers raise money for refillable water bottle stations in the town’s parks

Auburn teenagers raise money for refillable water bottle stations in the town’s parks

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Samantha Condra
A small group of teenage girls makes up the Junior Auburn Main Street organization, a branch of the Auburn Main Street group. This student ran organization started about a year ago, and they’re already making a difference in the community.

Community

Downtown Fort Wayne

Study ranks Fort Wayne among ‘best-run’ cities in America

Updated: Jun. 21, 2023 at 3:30 PM EDT
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
The Summit City is racking up more accolades from WalletHub.

Latest News

Community

The Promenade Park riverside café is now home to teds Snack+Bar.

Teds Beerhall opens doors to ‘teds Snack+Bar’ at Promenade Park

Updated: Jun. 21, 2023 at 1:09 PM EDT
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
The owner of Teds Beerhall is now serving food and drinks in downtown Fort Wayne.

Community

Pizza Junction

Huntington staple Pizza Junction announces reopening date following fire

Updated: Jun. 21, 2023 at 12:36 PM EDT
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
Leaders of a popular Huntington pizza joint have announced that they are opening back up their doors this summer after a May 2022 fire caused it to close.

Community

2023 Night Markets at the Garden

The Garden to host monthly Night Market to showcase local artists

Updated: Jun. 21, 2023 at 10:55 AM EDT
|
By Jessica Walter
If you’re looking to kick off the first night of summer, look no further than The Garden! Once a month you can head to their Night Market.

News

Fort Wayne girl holds lemonade stand for money to get school supplies and clothes

Fort Wayne girl holds lemonade stand for money to get school supplies and clothes

Updated: Jun. 20, 2023 at 6:46 PM EDT
|
By Samantha Condra
10-year-old Naivy Bloxson and her two siblings have been running a lemonade stand for around six years. They first got the idea when they wanted to help their mom out with buying school supplies and clothes.

Community

Beck Weilein has a drive to do what most other 10-year-olds hate, mowing lawns.

Angola boy helps needy by mowing lawns

Updated: Jun. 19, 2023 at 11:06 PM EDT
|
By Andy Newman
Beck Weilein has a drive to do what most other 10-year-olds hate, mowing lawns.

News

Fire marshal urges caution to those lighting fireworks this summer

Fire marshal urges caution to those lighting fireworks this summer

Updated: Jun. 19, 2023 at 9:28 PM EDT
|
By Alex Null
For many Americans, the fourth of July is celebrated in traditional ways: burgers, hotdogs and the colorful explosion of fireworks lighting up the night sky. But you have to be especially careful this year because of the dry conditions.