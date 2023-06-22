Family mourning loss of Mike’s Carwash co-founder

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The man who worked with his brother to found Mike’s Carwash here in the Summit City has passed away at 96, his family says.

Joseph (Joe) Dahm founded Mike’s Carwash in Fort Wayne in 1948, along with the help of his brother, Ed.

On Thursday, his family sent a media release announcing his passing on June 17, 2023. They say he passed peacefully in his sleep of natural causes.

His family says he attended IU but left the university when his father suggested he and his brothers start a carwash. They say the men then opened the first automated car wash in the Hoosier state and one of the first in the midwest, called Mike’s Minit Man Carwash.

They say the business was lovingly named after their brother Mike, who instead went on to pursue a commercial real estate career.

Then in 1993, the family says the Dahm brothers stepped down and transitioned leadership to their sons Bill and Mike and their cousin Jerry, who continued to expand the business.

Joe is survived by his brother Mike, and his children Bill Dahm, Cathy Krouse, Mary Howlett, Peggy Salin, Sheila O’Daniel, Sarah Kistner, Mike Dahm, Lisa White, and Amy Just; his 30 grandchildren, and 30 great-grandchildren.

“While I’m obviously saddened to lose my father, I’m humbled by the legacy he leaves behind as a family man and visionary business leader. My dad’s commitment to caring for people, both personally and professionally, is the defining characteristic of a life well-lived. He serves as an inspiration for his large, and wonderful family, as well as the many team members who work for Mike’s Carwash.

You can view his obituary here.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.