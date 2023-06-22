Defiance mobile home park declared “public health nuisance”

DEFIANCE, Ohio (WPTA) - Officials with the Defiance County Health Department say a mobile home park has been declared a “public health nuisance.”

Water at Northtowne Estates and nearby areas, according to health officials, were tested, and officials found unsafe levels of E. Coli in the water.

The department said in a release Wednesday that the sewage system on the property has failed, and raw sewage is lying on parts of the property, as well as spreading to nearby parks and private properties.

Officials say they do not believe any residences outside of the mobile home park have been impacted.

The board of health says they ordered the mobile home park to “abate the nuisance at their own cost.” They also said Northtowne Estates must report back to the board with a qualified engineer and contractor within ten days.

Health Commissioner Jamie Gerken said any moving or standing water should be avoided by people and their pets.

Health officials say diseases acquired from contact with E. coli in water can cause stomach illness, skin, eye, and other infections. The most commonly reported symptoms are stomach cramps, diarrhea, nausea, and low-grade fever.

