Defiance mobile home park declared “public health nuisance”

(PxHere, Pixabay)
By Evan Harris
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 9:37 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEFIANCE, Ohio (WPTA) - Officials with the Defiance County Health Department say a mobile home park has been declared a “public health nuisance.”

Water at Northtowne Estates and nearby areas, according to health officials, were tested, and officials found unsafe levels of E. Coli in the water.

BACKGROUND: Officials advise public to avoid Northtowne Estates, Diehl Park after water, sewage leak in Defiance

The department said in a release Wednesday that the sewage system on the property has failed, and raw sewage is lying on parts of the property, as well as spreading to nearby parks and private properties.

Officials say they do not believe any residences outside of the mobile home park have been impacted.

The board of health says they ordered the mobile home park to “abate the nuisance at their own cost.” They also said Northtowne Estates must report back to the board with a qualified engineer and contractor within ten days.

Health Commissioner Jamie Gerken said any moving or standing water should be avoided by people and their pets.

Health officials say diseases acquired from contact with E. coli in water can cause stomach illness, skin, eye, and other infections. The most commonly reported symptoms are stomach cramps, diarrhea, nausea, and low-grade fever.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joshua Smiley
Former Fort Wayne man on U.S. Marshals “15-Most-Wanted” list in custody
Andrew Prather, Jr.
Statewide Silver Alert canceled for central Indiana man
Police say two people were found dead in a home in the 12000 block of Shearwater Run on Sunday,...
Coroner rules Huntertown deaths a murder-suicide
Loving, funny and full of life is how youth baseball coaches in an Ohio community are...
‘Amazing child’: Brothers killed by father remembered as loving, funny boys
Fort Wayne girl holds lemonade stand for money to get school supplies and clothes
Fort Wayne girl holds lemonade stand for money to get school supplies and clothes

Latest News

Advocates urged legislators to dedicate more funding to the new dementia unit within the...
Fort Wayne bridge lights up purple for Alzheimer’s Awareness
FWPD says a man in his 60s, who they say is about 5′5″ with a thin build, walked into the bank...
FWPD searching for suspect in attempted Waynedale bank robbery Thursday
Former Fort Wayne man on U.S. Marshals “15-Most-Wanted” list in custody
Former Fort Wayne man on U.S. Marshals “15-Most-Wanted” list in custody
21Alive News at 5 - VOD - clipped version