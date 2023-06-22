AG Rokita warns of text message scams

INDIANA (WPTA) - Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita (R) is warning Hoosiers to beware of scams through text messages.

Rokita’s office sent out a news release Thursday, saying that scammers hope for people to be unaware of the message sent, citing it could look like it is from a family member or colleague.

The release also states that with the rapid rise of artificial intelligence, it is becoming harder to detect phone scams.

The attorney general office offers a few tips to avoid being scammed:

If you think a text might be a scam, contact the company using a phone number or website you know is real.

Blocking or using restricted phone settings is an easy way to stop spam text messages.

Don’t share any personal information over text. This is not a secure method of communication, and legitimate services won’t ask for personal information through text messages.

Put a freeze on your credit to prevent new accounts from being opened in your name in the event of a breach.

Don’t respond to spam texts. This allows scammers to know your account is active.

Report text scams. Forward them to 7726 (SPAM). This helps your wireless provider spot and block similar messages.

Rokita’s office also says that victims of scams can file a complaint here.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.