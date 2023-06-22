AG Rokita warns of text message scams
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 8:45 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
INDIANA (WPTA) - Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita (R) is warning Hoosiers to beware of scams through text messages.
Rokita’s office sent out a news release Thursday, saying that scammers hope for people to be unaware of the message sent, citing it could look like it is from a family member or colleague.
The release also states that with the rapid rise of artificial intelligence, it is becoming harder to detect phone scams.
The attorney general office offers a few tips to avoid being scammed:
- If you think a text might be a scam, contact the company using a phone number or website you know is real.
- Blocking or using restricted phone settings is an easy way to stop spam text messages.
- Don’t share any personal information over text. This is not a secure method of communication, and legitimate services won’t ask for personal information through text messages.
- Put a freeze on your credit to prevent new accounts from being opened in your name in the event of a breach.
- Don’t respond to spam texts. This allows scammers to know your account is active.
- Report text scams. Forward them to 7726 (SPAM). This helps your wireless provider spot and block similar messages.
Rokita’s office also says that victims of scams can file a complaint here.
