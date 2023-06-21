Teds Beerhall opens doors to ‘teds Snack+Bar’ at Promenade Park

The Promenade Park riverside café is now home to teds Snack+Bar.
The Promenade Park riverside café is now home to teds Snack+Bar.(Downtown Fort Wayne)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 1:09 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The owner of Teds Beerhall is now serving food and drinks in downtown Fort Wayne.

Owner Brian Hench joined City leaders on Wednesday to celebrate the official opening of teds Snack+Bar, taking over the riverside café at Promenade Park.

Visitors can find snacks, sandwiches, salads, shaved ice, and a full bar with beer, wine, and spirits in the cafe.

The café was previously home to Trubble Brewing, which announced in January that they were closing the location after just a few years. They said although they are no longer serving as the vendor at the café, they will still be one of the catering vendors for the Promenade Park pavilion event space.

The new eatery will be open Wednesday to Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources says its officers are investigating after a woman’s...
Coroner identifies Hobart lake drowning victim as pregnant Gary woman
The YWCA broke ground on their new facility at the former Don Hall's Guesthouse.
YWCA breaks ground on new facility
Fort Wayne girl holds lemonade stand for money to get school supplies and clothes
Fort Wayne girl holds lemonade stand for money to get school supplies and clothes
Andrew Prather, Jr.
Statewide Silver Alert canceled for central Indiana man
Joshua Smiley
Fort Wayne man on U.S. Marshals “15-Most-Wanted” list in custody

Latest News

Pizza Junction
Huntington staple Pizza Junction announces reopening date following fire
2023 Night Markets at the Garden
The Garden to host monthly Night Market to showcase local artists
Fort Wayne girl holds lemonade stand for money to get school supplies and clothes
Fort Wayne girl holds lemonade stand for money to get school supplies and clothes
Beck Weilein has a drive to do what most other 10-year-olds hate, mowing lawns.
Angola boy helps needy by mowing lawns