Teds Beerhall opens doors to ‘teds Snack+Bar’ at Promenade Park

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The owner of Teds Beerhall is now serving food and drinks in downtown Fort Wayne.

Owner Brian Hench joined City leaders on Wednesday to celebrate the official opening of teds Snack+Bar, taking over the riverside café at Promenade Park.

Visitors can find snacks, sandwiches, salads, shaved ice, and a full bar with beer, wine, and spirits in the cafe.

The café was previously home to Trubble Brewing, which announced in January that they were closing the location after just a few years. They said although they are no longer serving as the vendor at the café, they will still be one of the catering vendors for the Promenade Park pavilion event space.

The new eatery will be open Wednesday to Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

