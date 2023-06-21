Study ranks Fort Wayne among ‘best-run’ cities in America

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Summit City is racking up more accolades from WalletHub.

A new study from WalletHub compares 149 of the most populated cities in the nation to determine the best- and worst-run cities. They say they compare six key categories: financial stability, education, health, safety, economy, and infrastructure and pollution.

RELATED: PBS NewsHour spotlights Fort Wayne’s public art scene

Those categories were evaluated using 36 different metrics that are then used to calculate an overall “Quality of City Services” score for each city based on the average of those metrics.

Fort Wayne landed in the seventh spot for the 2023 list of best-run cities, between Lincoln, Nebraska, and Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

It’s a downgrade from WalletHub’s 2022 list, which ranked Fort Wayne as the third best-run city in the U.S.

Click here to read more about how WalletHub determined the rankings.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.