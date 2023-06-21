Statewide Silver Alert canceled for central Indiana man

Andrew Prather, Jr.
Andrew Prather, Jr.(Indiana State Police)
By Evan Harris
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 4:50 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
CARMEL, Ind. (WPTA) - UPDATE: The Silver Alert for Andrew Prather, Jr. has been canceled.

Carmel Police has no additional information available.

ORIGINAL ALERT: A Statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a central Indiana man.

Police say 79-year-old Andrew Prather, Jr., of Carmel, was last seen around 6:30 a.m. on June 20.

Prather is 5 feet 9 inches tall, 215 pounds, with white hair with brown eyes, last seen wearing a brown shirt, grey cargo shorts, and white tennis shoes, and driving a white 2006 Cadillac Escalade with Indiana registration 29J8.

Police say he is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Andrew Prather, Jr., contact the Carmel Police Department at 317-571-2500 or 911.

