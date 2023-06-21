POLICE: Two arrested in Grant County homicide

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - The Grant County Sheriff’s Department says they have arrested two people after a man was found dead near a Marion mobile home park on Monday.

Police say they got a call around 10:30 p.m. on Monday, June 19, that someone found an unconscious person on a property along West Avon Avenue, near the Lu Ida Mobile Home Park.

When deputies arrived, they say the man was pronounced dead on the scene. The department says they found evidence that led them to believe the man died by homicide. They say an autopsy will be conducted later on Wednesday to determine his cause of death.

Police first asked for information related to possible suspects before announcing two arrests Wednesday afternoon. They say following multiple interviews in two counties, they have arrested 44-year-old Michael Davis and 44-year-old James Watson in the case.

They say both men are facing murder charges.

“The investigation continues and is very active with investigators and deputies working around the clock to bring a complete resolution to this case and the family of the victim. Investigators are looking for a potential witness in this case and encourage that person to come forward allowing closure to the family. Sheriff Garcia is asking the public for help either by providing information on this crime or by the person (witness) coming forward with their information.”

Sheriff Garcia says if you know or hear something, please call the Grant County Crime Stopper at (765)662-8477(TIPS) or Detective Lieutenant Matthew Ogden at (765)662-9864 ext 4214.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.