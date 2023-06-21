POLICE: Two arrested in Grant County homicide

44-year-old Michael Davis (left) and 44-year-old James Watson (right) are both facing murder...
44-year-old Michael Davis (left) and 44-year-old James Watson (right) are both facing murder charges.(Grant County Sheriff's Office)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - The Grant County Sheriff’s Department says they have arrested two people after a man was found dead near a Marion mobile home park on Monday.

Police say they got a call around 10:30 p.m. on Monday, June 19, that someone found an unconscious person on a property along West Avon Avenue, near the Lu Ida Mobile Home Park.

When deputies arrived, they say the man was pronounced dead on the scene. The department says they found evidence that led them to believe the man died by homicide. They say an autopsy will be conducted later on Wednesday to determine his cause of death.

Police first asked for information related to possible suspects before announcing two arrests Wednesday afternoon. They say following multiple interviews in two counties, they have arrested 44-year-old Michael Davis and 44-year-old James Watson in the case.

They say both men are facing murder charges.

Sheriff Garcia says if you know or hear something, please call the Grant County Crime Stopper at (765)662-8477(TIPS) or Detective Lieutenant Matthew Ogden at (765)662-9864 ext 4214.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Illinois man killed in Indiana Toll Road crash, ISP says

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
Indiana State Police (ISP) say a 29-year-old Illinois man was killed Wednesday morning when he crashed into another semi on the Indiana Toll Road.

Community

Downtown Fort Wayne

Study ranks Fort Wayne among ‘best-run’ cities in America

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
The Summit City is racking up more accolades from WalletHub.

Sports

Komets head coach Jesse Kallechy speaks at his introductory press conference (6/21/23).

Fort Wayne Komets formally announce Kallechy as new head coach

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout and Zach Groth
The Fort Wayne Komets held a press conference on Wednesday to formally announce their pick for the team’s 30th head coach.

Community

The Promenade Park riverside café is now home to teds Snack+Bar.

Teds Beerhall opens doors to ‘teds Snack+Bar’ at Promenade Park

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
The owner of Teds Beerhall is now serving food and drinks in downtown Fort Wayne.

Community

Pizza Junction

Huntington staple Pizza Junction announces reopening date following fire

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
Leaders of a popular Huntington pizza joint have announced that they are opening back up their doors this summer after a May 2022 fire caused it to close.

Latest News

News

Lisa G. (Gail/Gayle) Tesch and her vehicle, a white Chevrolet Trailblazer. The license plate...

Jeffersonville child ran toward grandmother’s car ‘out of excitement’ prior to being hit, police said

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WTHR
Jeffersonville police have identified a suspect in connection to a hit-and-run that killed a toddler last Friday.

Health

Allen County Health Dept. to offer free HIV testing Tuesday

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Evan Harris
Officials with the Allen County Department of Health say they are offering free, confidential HIV testing for National HIV Testing Day on Tuesday.

News

It happened Wednesday morning at the tracks near Russell Avenue and 6th Street.

Pedestrian hit, killed by train in Mishawaka

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
It happened Wednesday morning at the tracks near Russell Avenue and 6th Street.

News

Joshua Smiley

Fort Wayne man on U.S. Marshals “15-Most-Wanted” list in custody

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Evan Harris
A Fort Wayne man that was featured on the U.S. Marshals Service’s 15-Most-Wanted list has been arrested.

News

Police say two people were found dead in a home in the 12000 block of Shearwater Run on Sunday,...

Coroner rules Huntertown deaths a murder-suicide

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
The Allen County Coroner’s Office has ruled the deaths of two people who were found dead inside a Huntertown home on Sunday as a murder-suicide.