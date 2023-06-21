Pedestrian hit, killed by train in Mishawaka

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - One person is dead after they were hit by an Amtrak train Wednesday morning in Mishawaka.

It happened just after 7:40 a.m. at the tracks near Russell Avenue and 6th Street. Railroad traffic in the area was stopped immediately afterward, but has since resumed.

A joint investigation is being conducted with Federal Railroad Police. The person who was killed will not be identified until their family is notified.

Stay with 16 News Now on-air and online as we continue to follow this developing story.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.