Pedestrian hit, killed by train in Mishawaka
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 10:12 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - One person is dead after they were hit by an Amtrak train Wednesday morning in Mishawaka.
It happened just after 7:40 a.m. at the tracks near Russell Avenue and 6th Street. Railroad traffic in the area was stopped immediately afterward, but has since resumed.
A joint investigation is being conducted with Federal Railroad Police. The person who was killed will not be identified until their family is notified.
