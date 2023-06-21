Miss Indiana 2023′s journey to the crown

By Emilia Miles
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 9:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Cydney Bridges is Miss Indiana 2023 and she is ready to take on the responsibilities the title has to offer.

Cydney went to Carroll High School and recently graduated from Huntington University with a nursing degree. She has recently accepted a job with Riley Hospital for Children down in Indianapolis.

When Cydney was asked what she will do as Miss Indiana she gave a thoughtful response. She has a life mission to empower young kids because if it wasn’t for the people who empowered her, there was no way she would have been on that stage Saturday night and taking the crown.

Natasha Mclemore, Cydney’s sister, Aniyah Mclmore, Cydney’s niece are some of her biggest cheerleaders. They say Cydney is so unapologetically herself and are so proud of what she has accomplished.

With her new reign, Cydney wants to reach out to 24 youth organizations to connect with young girls across the state of Indiana. Along with building her ‘Ignite Your Spark’ program with what she has already started.

If you want to keep up with her journey, you can follow her Facebook page. Next stop, Miss America in January!

