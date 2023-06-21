Illinois man killed in Indiana Toll Road crash, ISP says

(WAVE 3 News)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - Indiana State Police (ISP) say a 29-year-old Illinois man was killed Wednesday morning when he crashed into another semi on the Indiana Toll Road.

Police say they were called to the area of the westbound 120.5 mile-marker on the Indiana Toll Road about a crash involving two semis around 7 a.m.

Before the crash, officers say 51-year-old Jawad Ahmed of New York was driving well below the speed limit for an unknown reason. A second semi, driven by 29-year-old Luka Cuk of Illinois, then drove up on the slow-moving truck and attempted to avoid hitting the trailer, but was unsuccessful.

Cuk then had to be extricated from his semi, and while life-saving care was immediately given, he was pronounced dead at the scene. Ahmed was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The impacted area of the Toll Road was closed for about three hours, from 7 to 10 a.m., as crews cleaned up the crash.

ISP says the crash remains under investigation at this time.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

