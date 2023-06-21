Huntington staple Pizza Junction announces reopening date following fire

Pizza Junction
Pizza Junction(WPTA)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 12:36 PM EDT
HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WPTA) - Leaders of a popular Huntington pizza joint have announced that they are opening back up their doors this summer after a May 2022 fire caused it to close.

Investigators say the May 13 fire started on Pizza Junction Cafe’s back deck in a small three-gallon pot of soil mix. Investigators say they believe given the weather conditions that day, spontaneous combustion was the cause of ignition. No one was in the area at the time of the fire.

The family-owned business, which has been operating since 1983, said the fire, smoke, and water damage was bad enough that they had to completely redo the building, setting up a GoFundMe to help cover the cost.

Owners took to Facebook to keep the community updated on the renovation process, sharing in February that they were aiming to reopen in late spring or early summer.

Now, leaders say they are looking to open in the beginning of July and are in need of employees. They say they are now hiring kitchen and driver positions, and interested applicants can contact owners via Facebook.

