Humane Fort Wayne broke ground on new facility Thursday

(Staff)
By Evan Harris
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 9:04 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A groundbreaking ceremony was held Thursday morning to celebrate Humane Fort Wayne’s newest facility.

The ceremony was held at 10 a.m. Thursday at the future facility site in the 900 block of Leesburg Road.

Officials say the new 25,000-square-foot site will house the shelter for Humane Fort Wayne and clinic operations.

Mayor Tom Henry was among many other guests to join Humane Fort Wayne officials for the ceremony, organizers say.

The new facility is part of HFW’s “Homeward Bound” campaign, and officials say they are within the “homestretch” of the campaign.

BACKGROUND: Humane Fort Wayne announces “Homeward Bound” Capital Campaign

The new facility will house twice as many cats and dogs as its Hanna Street shelter and will house dog training spaces, education and volunteer centers, and wellness services.

Humane Fort Wayne leaders say with the construction of the new site, they emphasize the organization will keep its presence at the shelter on Hanna Street on the city’s south side by repurposing that location as its headquarters for pet retention programs and community outreach.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joshua Smiley
Former Fort Wayne man on U.S. Marshals “15-Most-Wanted” list in custody
Andrew Prather, Jr.
Statewide Silver Alert canceled for central Indiana man
Police say two people were found dead in a home in the 12000 block of Shearwater Run on Sunday,...
Coroner rules Huntertown deaths a murder-suicide
Loving, funny and full of life is how youth baseball coaches in an Ohio community are...
‘Amazing child’: Brothers killed by father remembered as loving, funny boys
Fort Wayne girl holds lemonade stand for money to get school supplies and clothes
Fort Wayne girl holds lemonade stand for money to get school supplies and clothes

Latest News

Advocates urged legislators to dedicate more funding to the new dementia unit within the...
Fort Wayne bridge lights up purple for Alzheimer’s Awareness
FWPD says a man in his 60s, who they say is about 5′5″ with a thin build, walked into the bank...
FWPD searching for suspect in attempted Waynedale bank robbery Thursday
Defiance mobile home park declared “public health nuisance”
Former Fort Wayne man on U.S. Marshals “15-Most-Wanted” list in custody
Former Fort Wayne man on U.S. Marshals “15-Most-Wanted” list in custody
21Alive News at 5 - VOD - clipped version