Humane Fort Wayne to break ground on new facility

Rendering of new Humane Fort Wayne shelter along Leesburg Road.
Rendering of new Humane Fort Wayne shelter along Leesburg Road.(Provided)
By Evan Harris
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 9:04 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A groundbreaking ceremony is set to celebrate Humane Fort Wayne’s newest facility.

The ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday at the future facility site in the 900 block of Leesburg Road.

Officials say the new 25,000-square-foot site will house the shelter for Humane Fort Wayne and clinic operations.

Mayor Tom Henry is believed to join Humane Fort Wayne officials for the ceremony, organizers say.

The new facility is part of HFW’s “Homeward Bound” campaign, and officials say they are within the “homestretch” of the campaign.

BACKGROUND: Humane Fort Wayne announces “Homeward Bound” Capital Campaign

The new facility will house twice as many cats and dogs as its Hanna Street shelter and will house dog training spaces, education and volunteer centers, and wellness services.

Humane Fort Wayne leaders say with the construction of the new site, they emphasize the organization will keep its presence at the shelter on Hanna Street on the city’s south side by repurposing that location as its headquarters for pet retention programs and community outreach.

