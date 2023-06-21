Grant County police seeking tips after man killed in suspected homicide

(MGN)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - The Grant County Sheriff’s Department says an investigation is underway after a man was found dead near a Marion mobile home park on Monday.

Police say they got a call around 10:30 p.m. on Monday, June 19, that someone found an unconscious person on a property along West Avon Avenue, near the Lu Ida Mobile Home Park.

When deputies arrived, they say the man was pronounced dead on the scene. The department says they found evidence that led them to believe the man died by homicide. They say an autopsy will be conducted later on Wednesday to determine his cause of death.

Sheriff Garcia says the investigation is ongoing and is asking the public for help in finding anyone who may be a witness in the crime. He says if you know or hear something, please call the Grant County Crime Stopper at (765)662-8477(TIPS) or Detective Lieutenant Matthew Ogden at (765)662-9864 ext 4214.

