Fort Wayne parks trashed over long weekend

By Andy Newman
Updated: 3 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Trash in the wrong place at Fort Wayne city parks has been happening for a long time, says Parks Director Steve McDaniel.

“I’ve been with the parks department for 31 years and it’s been this way for 30 odd years,” McDaniel says. “There could be thousands of garbage cans all over and people still wouldn’t use them. I’m not sure why.”

Those that McDaniel described trashed again this past weekend and it was brought to the community’s attention through an image on Reddit. Mcdaniel says that for three-day weekends, this kind of garbage isn’t unusual.

“Over a long weekend we tend to see a little bit more trash left in certain parks,” McDaniel says. Depends on the activities, what’s all going on, and I think what you were seeing was just remnants of the three-day weekend with Juneteenth and all the festivities.”

While the trash is all picked up now, the department can’t seem to close the lid on incidents like this, but they’ve tried.

“We’ve done studies to determine where the garbage is coming from and make sure that there’s enough containers in those areas to make sure that if people choose to put it in the container, that it’s there for them to use,” McDaniel says.

As the parks department continues to clean up the trash, they have a request for you.

“We’re trying to make sure that our parks are as clean as possible,” McDaniel says. “We ask the citizens that when they’re in the parks to use them, to use them right, use them how they would in their yard or their house, and put things in the garbage can.”

If you find yourself in a park, please place your trash in the proper bin.

