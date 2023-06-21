Fort Wayne Komets formally announce Kallechy as new head coach

Komets head coach Jesse Kallechy speaks at his introductory press conference (6/21/23).
Komets head coach Jesse Kallechy speaks at his introductory press conference (6/21/23).(WPTA)
By Jazlynn Bebout and Zach Groth
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 1:14 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Komets held a press conference on Wednesday to formally announce their pick for the team’s 30th head coach.

21Alive confirmed with a team source on Tuesday that they have reached a deal to hire Florida Everblades assistant 33-year-old Jesse Kallechy for the position.

He replaces Ben Boudreau, whose contract was not renewed after four seasons, Komets leaders say in a press release.

Kallechy got his first head coaching gig in 2015 in the SPHL, leading the Fayetteville Marksmen for two seasons. He won the SPHL Coach of the Year Award after the 2019-2020 campaign.

He’s spent the last three years as an assistant coach with the Everblades, helping Florida win the last two Kelly Cup Championships. Kallechy is from Alberta, Canada, and was a goaltender for four different SPHL teams from 2011-2015.

