Fort Wayne Komets formally announce Kallechy as new head coach

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Komets held a press conference on Wednesday to formally announce their pick for the team’s 30th head coach.

21Alive confirmed with a team source on Tuesday that they have reached a deal to hire Florida Everblades assistant 33-year-old Jesse Kallechy for the position.

He replaces Ben Boudreau, whose contract was not renewed after four seasons, Komets leaders say in a press release.

Kallechy got his first head coaching gig in 2015 in the SPHL, leading the Fayetteville Marksmen for two seasons. He won the SPHL Coach of the Year Award after the 2019-2020 campaign.

He’s spent the last three years as an assistant coach with the Everblades, helping Florida win the last two Kelly Cup Championships. Kallechy is from Alberta, Canada, and was a goaltender for four different SPHL teams from 2011-2015.

“We’re excited to welcome Jesse and his wife to Komet Land. Jesse has an outstanding track record as a head and assistant coach. He has worked under one of the best coaches in the ECHL, Brad Ralph, the past two seasons, winning back-to-back Kelly Cups, and we hope he can bring his winning ways to Fort Wayne.”

Tune in tonight at 5 and 6 for more on this story.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.