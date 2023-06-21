Coroner rules Huntertown deaths a murder-suicide

Police say two people were found dead in a home in the 12000 block of Shearwater Run on Sunday,...
Police say two people were found dead in a home in the 12000 block of Shearwater Run on Sunday, June 18.(staff)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 9:21 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTERTOWN, Ind. (WPTA) - The Allen County Coroner’s Office has ruled the deaths of two people who were found dead inside a Huntertown home on Sunday as a murder-suicide.

Police say officers were called to a home in the 12000 block of Shearwater Run at 6:19 p.m. on Sunday, June 18, in regards to two people needing medical attention. A man and a woman were found inside the home with gunshot wounds and were pronounced dead at the scene.

The coroner has identified the two as 49-year-old Arben Gllafce and 48-year-old Arjana Gllafce, both of Fort Wayne. Arben’s cause of death has been ruled a suicide, and Arjana’s death was ruled a homicide.

Her death marks the 13th homicide in Allen County so far this year.

