Auburn teenagers raise money for refillable water bottle stations in the town’s parks
By Samantha Condra
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 6:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUBURN, Ind. (WPTA) - A small group of teenage girls makes up the Junior Auburn Main Street organization, a branch of the Auburn Main Street group. This student ran organization started about a year ago, and they’re already making a difference in the community.

Their first project was to replace the current water fountains at all the parks in Auburn with refillable water stations. These will allow people to refill their water bottles instead of taking plastic ones and throwing them away immediately. They’re also making sure places that don’t have water fountains now will have them.

They’re planning on improving these Auburn parks: Skate Park, Thomas Park, Smith Park, Memorial Park, Eckhart Park, Rieke Park, Eckhart Park office, Rieke Park Lodge, and both Rieke North and South Ball Diamonds.

Their goal was set at $17,500, which they had to achieve in 30 days. They not only passed that goal hitting $18,675 but were matched by the Indiana Housing and Community Development Association to make the total around $35,000. That’s not the end though, OCRA and the HELP grant then matched the money to increase the grand total to $70,000.

“I’m so grateful to live in a community where business and people are willing to do that and it’s easy and you feel so supported,” says Junior Auburn Main Street President Kaitlin Traylor.

They will use the extra money they spent to beautify the bathrooms around the parks by adding things like hand washing stations, mirrors, hand drying stations and more!

The donation closed today at 7 p.m., but this won’t be the Junior Main Street group’s final project in the community. They said they have big plans to improve Auburn and would love to hear your suggestions as well. You can contact Austin Macy for any questions or inquiries at austin@jkruseeducation.org.

