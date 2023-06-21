Allen County Health Dept. to offer free HIV testing Tuesday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Officials with the Allen County Department of Health say they are offering free, confidential HIV testing for National HIV Testing Day on Tuesday.

The department says they are partnering with Walgreens to provide free testing at the Walgreens location at Creighton Avenue and South Calhoun Street from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 27.

Officials say no appointment is needed to get tested.

“Everyone should know their HIV status, and the only way to know is to get tested. Sexually transmitted diseases can be present without symptoms. Testing is easy, and it’s an important first step to maintaining a healthy life and reducing the spread of disease.”

Officials say more than 1,000,000 people have HIV in the United States, and about 40% of new cases are transmitted by people who do not know they have it.

The department says 26 cases of HIV were reported in Allen County in 2022.

