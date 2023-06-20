YWCA breaks ground on new facility

The YWCA broke ground on their new facility at the former Don Hall's Guesthouse.
By Maureen Mespell
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Northeast Indiana YWCA broke ground at the former Hall’s Guesthouse Hotel this afternoon.

That’s thanks to contributions from the City of Fort Wayne, the hotel will get $16 million dollars in renovations.

They say these renovations will help expand programming to meet the growing need for services.

The YWCA hopes to complete the project by the end of March next year.

The YWCA serves individuals and families affected by domestic violence, substance use disorder, and sexual assault. They also offer educational programming about diversity and healthy relationships. They operate a boutique that suits women with low income for job interviews and participates in racial justice initiatives.

For more information on YWCA Northeast Indiana’s services, go to ywcanein.org

