Two escape injuries in Cedar Lake helicopter crash

(Cedar Lake Police Department)
By Evan Harris
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 11:55 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
CEDAR LAKE, Ind. (WPTA) - Cedar Lake police say a pilot and passenger escaped injuries after a helicopter they were flying in crashed into Cedar Lake Monday afternoon.

Police say the department’s deputy chief saw the helicopter flying low going north over the lake a little before 1:10 Monday afternoon.

The deputy chief said in a news release that he saw the helicopter move to land near the east end of the lake when it “hit the water’s surface and spun out of control.”

The release says two officers responded on a police boat after the deputy chief called for assistance. The officers confirmed the passenger and pilot were both safe and out of the helicopter.

Other first responders to the scene reported no injuries for either person inside at the time of the collision.

The police retrieved the helicopter from the lake, and an investigation is ongoing to determine the reason behind the crash, along with the pilot’s intentions and flight plan.

