Tell Julian: Featuring Fork & Fiddle Food Truck

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - If you’re looking for southern cuisine with a twist, look no further than the Fork & Fiddle Food Truck!

Ryan Smith has been running Fork & Fiddle for 9 years!

Before that, he owned a catering company. But he quickly realized food trucks were gaining popularity and he didn’t want to miss out!

“My catering company was losing jobs to food trucks for weddings. And we did a lot of private events and stuff like that, but I said I better get in the game! So we went down to Georgia and had this built down there,” said Smith.

Ryan’s love for food started at an early age. After high school, he joined the Airforce and that’s where he received his culinary training.

“Through my travels with being in the Airforce, I’ve seen a lot of different cuisines and when you come back to the Midwest, just the way that our culture is it’s a lot of farms, so we have tons of good, fresh produce.”

And Ryan certainly knows how to make Midwest produce shine!

He specializes in low-country cuisine.

That’s food and techniques typically associated with the South Carolina Lowcountry and the Georgia coast.

Ryan says a beautiful presentation and unique flavors keep customers coming back.

Morning anchor Julian Teekaram got to try the Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes and the Shrimp and Andouille Sausage Tacos.

