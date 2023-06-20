Refugees celebrated during World Refugee Day event at ACPL

World Refugee Day Hosted by Catholic Charities and the Allen County Public Library
World Refugee Day Hosted by Catholic Charities and the Allen County Public Library(staff)
By WPTA Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 2:21 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Community members gathered at the downtown library on Tuesday to celebrate World Refugee Day.

Tuesday, June 20, has been named World Refugee Day, a global day created to honor and celebrate those who have had to seek refuge.

Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend teamed up with the Allen County Public Library to host an event to celebrate those who now call Fort Wayne home and share their stories.

We caught up with Olha Ostrovska, a woman who fled Ukraine with her child shortly after the war started. She tells us she and her son sought shelter with a cousin who lives in Fort Wayne, who says her experience in The Fort has been positive.

“Fort Wayne is a very nice city you know, and people are very nice and very kind. Everyone is so sweet and I feel like everyone wants to help,” Ostrovska says.

She went on to say that while this environment helps her and her son recover, she says she would like to move back to Ukraine and be with her family.

Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend is the leader in refugee resettlement for northern Indiana. In 2021, the group helped to resettle 75 Afghan refugees, with at least 60 of those people given permanent housing in Fort Wayne.

Anyone who would like more information on Catholic Charities and the services they provide, you can visit their website.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Fort Wayne-South Bend Diocese Bishop, members meet Pope at The Vatican

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Evan Harris
The Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend posted pictures to its Facebook page about two area priests and others meeting Pope Francis at The Vatican Monday.

Weather

Air Quality Alerts for Tuesday

Air Quality Alerts now in place through Wednesday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
The Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM) has extended the Air Quality Action Day through Wednesday, June 21, due to a high level of ozone.

News

Two escape injuries in Cedar Lake helicopter crash

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Evan Harris
Cedar Lake police say a pilot and passenger escaped any injuries after a helicopter they were flying in crashed into Cedar Lake Monday afternoon.

News

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources says its officers are investigating after a woman’s...

Coroner identifies Hobart lake drowning victim as pregnant Gary woman

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
The Lake County Coroner’s Office has identified the person who drowned in Robinson Lake on Sunday as a pregnant woman from Gary.

Latest News

Special Segments

Fork and Fiddle

Tell Julian: Featuring Fork & Fiddle Food Truck

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Julian Teekaram
If you’re looking for southern cuisine with a twist, look no further than the Fork & Fiddle Food Truck!

News

Construction work to alter Shoaff Park Drive Loop

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Evan Harris
On Tuesday, officials from Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation said that the drive loop of Shoaff Park will be temporarily affected due to construction work.

News

Allen County Fair 2023

Allen County Fair runs Tuesday through Sunday

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jessica Walter
The Allen County Fair will run June 20th through June 25th this year. Typically the festival is held in July. You can head to the Allen County Fairgrounds for 4-H, carnival rides, hot air balloons, food and so much more.

News

Fork and Fiddle

Tell Julian: Fork and Fiddle Food Truck

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Air Quality Alerts for Tuesday

Air Quality Alerts for Tuesday

Updated: 5 hours ago
Air Quality Alerts for Tuesday

News

Goshen Road to see lane restrictions through August

Goshen Road to see lane restrictions through August

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Evan Harris
Lane restrictions are taking place on Goshen Road between Harris Road and the Gateway Shopping Center.