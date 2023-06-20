Refugees celebrated during World Refugee Day event at ACPL

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Community members gathered at the downtown library on Tuesday to celebrate World Refugee Day.

Tuesday, June 20, has been named World Refugee Day, a global day created to honor and celebrate those who have had to seek refuge.

Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend teamed up with the Allen County Public Library to host an event to celebrate those who now call Fort Wayne home and share their stories.

We caught up with Olha Ostrovska, a woman who fled Ukraine with her child shortly after the war started. She tells us she and her son sought shelter with a cousin who lives in Fort Wayne, who says her experience in The Fort has been positive.

“Fort Wayne is a very nice city you know, and people are very nice and very kind. Everyone is so sweet and I feel like everyone wants to help,” Ostrovska says.

She went on to say that while this environment helps her and her son recover, she says she would like to move back to Ukraine and be with her family.

Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend is the leader in refugee resettlement for northern Indiana. In 2021, the group helped to resettle 75 Afghan refugees, with at least 60 of those people given permanent housing in Fort Wayne.

Anyone who would like more information on Catholic Charities and the services they provide, you can visit their website.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.