Goshen Road to see lane restrictions through August

By Evan Harris
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - With the second closure of Hillegas Road early last week, traffic is heavy on Butler and Goshen Roads.

City leaders say lane restrictions are taking place on Goshen Road between Harris Road and the Gateway Shopping Center.

Officials say work is underway on a new entrance to Franke Park on Goshen Road.

They say the work is expected to be completed by early August, but leaders are encouraging drivers to find a different route.

