Fort Wayne-South Bend Diocese Bishop, members meet Pope at The Vatican

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend posted pictures to its Facebook page about Bishop Kevin Rhoades, two area priests, and others meeting Pope Francis at The Vatican Monday.

The meeting, according to the diocese’s page, followed the Pope speaking to committee members organizing the National Eucharistic Revival and the National Eucharistic Congress, which will be held in Indianapolis in 2024.

People from the Fort Wayne-South Bend Diocese in attendance included a seminarian and a group of pilgrims from the local area.

