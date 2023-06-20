Fort Wayne girl holds lemonade stand for money to get school supplies and clothes

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - 10-year-old Naivy Bloxson and her two siblings have been running a lemonade stand for around six years. They first got the idea when they wanted to help their mom out with buying school supplies and clothes.

Now, the Bloxson kids’ mother, Danielle Bloxson, says it’s grown so much that most of the time they have extra money to buy things like hoverboards and scooters to ride around downtown.

“I get them all the things they need and want really, but it gives them the chance to spend the money that they want to spend on what they want,” says Danielle.

Danielle also takes this chance to use the stand as a learning experience for her kids.

“It’s so awesome, I work in a school, so I know how important those things are, learning, counting money, interacting with people you know all of those things are such great assets to have when they get older,” says Danielle.

The Fort Wayne Fire Department and the Fort Wayne Police Department are just a handful of community members that have come by the stand. The fire department comes by every year and brings the truck to Putnam Street.

Naivy even has her own hashtag she likes to use when talking about their lemonade, #BestLemonadeinthe08.

The cost of a cup of the Bloxson’s lemonade is just 50 cents, and you can get a half gallon for $5. They have regular, raspberry and cherry pomegranate lemonade. They also have a good selection of snacks to choose from.

If you want to stop by, they’re located at Putnam Street, or if you can’t make it out to the stand, you can help out by contacting Danielle directly on Facebook at Danielle Bloxson.

