Fire marshal urges caution to those lighting fireworks this summer

By Alex Null
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 9:28 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - For many Americans, the fourth of July is celebrated in traditional ways: burgers, hotdogs and the colorful explosion of fireworks lighting up the night sky.

But you have to be especially careful this year because of the dry conditions.

“You know, we haven’t had much rain lately,” Jim Murua said. “So, we really want people to exercise caution if they’re going to use fireworks.”

Jim Murua is the assistant chief and fire marshal at the Fort Wayne Fire Department.

He says, with the dry conditions this summer, amateur fireworks can pose dangers.

For that reason, he urges people to go to public fireworks shows in the city. But, for those who will still light their own, Murua has some tips.

“You know, one thing that you should do, beforehand, is wet the area down before your use and after your use where you’re going to use them at and let your neighbors know what you’re doing so they can protect their property as well,” Murua said.

Murua wants you to enjoy your celebration but encourages you to do so in the safest way possible.

“We really want to be careful with those types of things, like I said before, you know, we want to exercise some caution, wet those areas down before we have our fireworks displays so that we don’t create a hazard like that to our neighbors,” Murua said.

Fort Wayne Fire Department’s tips for lighting fireworks:

  • Obey all local laws regarding the use of fireworks.
  • Know your fireworks; read the cautionary labels and performance descriptions before igniting.
  • A responsible adult SHOULD supervise all firework activities.  Never give fireworks to children.
  • Alcohol and fireworks do not mix.  Save your alcohol for after the show.
  • Wear safety glasses when shooting fireworks.
  • Light one firework at a time and then quickly move away.
  • Use fireworks OUTDOORS in a clear area; away from buildings and vehicles.
  • Never relight a “dud” firework.  Wait 20 minutes and then soak it in a bucket of water.
  • Always have a bucket of water and charged water hose nearby.
  • Never carry fireworks in your POCKET or shoot them into METAL or GLASS containers.
  • Do not experiment with homemade fireworks.
  • Dispose of spent fireworks by wetting them down and place in a metal trash can away from any building or combustible materials until the next day.
  • FAA regulations PROHIBIT the possession and transportation of fireworks in your checked baggage or carry-on luggage.
  • Report illegal explosives, like M-80s and quarter sticks, to the fire or police department.

