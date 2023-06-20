Coroner identifies Hobart lake drowning victim as pregnant Gary woman

HOBART, Ind. (WPTA) - The Lake County Coroner’s Office has identified the person who drowned in Robinson Lake on Sunday as a pregnant woman from Gary.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources says emergency crews were called to the beach area of Robinson Lake in Hobart on a report that two swimmers were struggling in the water Sunday afternoon.

One man was rescued by a witness but the woman he was with went missing in the water and did not resurface. Her body was later recovered from the lake around 3 p.m.

The coroner says they have identified the woman as 30-year-old Ladakh Farley of Gary. They say she was roughly 7.5 months pregnant at the time of the drowning. Her death has been ruled an accident.

