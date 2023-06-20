Coroner identifies Hobart lake drowning victim as pregnant Gary woman

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources says its officers are investigating after a woman’s...
The Indiana Department of Natural Resources says its officers are investigating after a woman’s body was recovered from a Hobart lake Sunday afternoon.(Indiana DNR)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 11:44 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOBART, Ind. (WPTA) - The Lake County Coroner’s Office has identified the person who drowned in Robinson Lake on Sunday as a pregnant woman from Gary.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources says emergency crews were called to the beach area of Robinson Lake in Hobart on a report that two swimmers were struggling in the water Sunday afternoon.

One man was rescued by a witness but the woman he was with went missing in the water and did not resurface. Her body was later recovered from the lake around 3 p.m.

The coroner says they have identified the woman as 30-year-old Ladakh Farley of Gary. They say she was roughly 7.5 months pregnant at the time of the drowning. Her death has been ruled an accident.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources says its officers are investigating after a woman’s...
Indiana DNR investigating after woman’s body pulled from Robinson Lake Sunday
Police say two people were found dead in a home in the 12000 block of Shearwater Run on Sunday,...
POLICE: Two people found dead in Huntertown home
She says the principal for The Philadelphia High School for Girls warned students that their...
High school graduate denied diploma for dancing on stage, crowd reaction
19-year-old, horse killed after Amish buggy demolished by semi-truck in crash, authorities say
A man died after he fell off the Grand Canyon Skywalk in early June, officials said.
33-year-old man dead after falling off Grand Canyon Skywalk, officials say

Latest News

World Refugee Day Hosted by Catholic Charities and the Allen County Public Library
Refugees celebrated during World Refugee Day event at ACPL
Fort Wayne-South Bend Diocese Bishop, members meet Pope at The Vatican
Air Quality Alerts for Tuesday
Air Quality Alerts now in place through Wednesday
Two escape injuries in Cedar Lake helicopter crash