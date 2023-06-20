Construction work to alter Shoaff Park Drive Loop

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - On Tuesday, officials from Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation said that the drive loop of Shoaff Park will be temporarily affected due to construction work.

They say the work is to replace a culvert near the park’s entrance.

The Park Drive access loop is usually one-way traffic that will now be marked for two-way traffic for a portion of the loop.

Officials say barricades and signs will be placed to direct traffic to the golf course, splash pad, athletic areas, and pavilions.

Work begins on Thursday, and the loop is scheduled to reopen on June 23.

Shoaff Park Rendering (Fort Wayne Parks)

