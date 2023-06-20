Angola boy helps needy by mowing lawns

ANGOLA, Ind. (WPTA) - Beck Weilein has a drive to do what most other 10-year-olds hate, mowing lawns.

“I just like to mow,” Beck Weilein said. “It’s one of my hobbies. It’s just fun to sit down on mower and ride them and push them.”

A few months ago, Beck’s mom, Sarah, ran across a Facebook post for Raising Men and Women Lawn Care that has a challenge for kids around the globe.

“There challenge was to find 50 lawns and mow them for free, just to serve your community,” Sarah Weilein said.

It didn’t take any push. Beck was moving forward because mowing isn’t his only passion.

“I just like to help people because it’s really kind and that’s what I like to do,” Beck Weilein said.

Blade by blade, Beck is making an impact as the challenge directs him to use his grass-cutting hobby to help those in need, and he is more than happy to do it.

“I really like to serve people and help them, especially the elderly who can’t get out of there every day and do it, or the fire fighters and police that they’re always on call, or veterans who got their legs hurt or arms broken or something so that they can’t do it,” Beck Weilein said.

For Sarah, Beck’s love for helping others means more than the countless pieces of grass Beck will ever cut.

“It’s really humbling as a parent to see that your kid wants to do good things for other people and I’m glad that he just wanted to do it.”

If you need help to mow your lawn and are in the Angola area, reach out to the Weileins at weilein10@hotmail.com.

