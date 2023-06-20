Allen County Fair runs Tuesday through Sunday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Allen County Fair will run June 20th through June 25th this year. Typically the festival is held in July. You can head to the Allen County Fairgrounds for 4-H, carnival rides, hot air balloons, food and so much more.

Admission is free until 2 p.m. daily. Kids 5 and under are free all day. Admission is $5 after 2 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Sunday and $10 after 2 p.m on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

With the donation of 5 or more non-perishable food items or a valid military ID, admission is free Sunday for Fairs Care Day and Military Appreciation Day.

Parking at the Allen County Fairgrounds is free all week.

For more details and the full schedule, visit their website here.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.