Air Quality Alerts now in place through Wednesday

INDIANA (WPTA) - The Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM) has extended the Air Quality Action Day through Wednesday, June 21, due to a high level of ozone.

The department says the alert is in place now through the end of the day on Wednesday due to higher levels of ozone and lingering wildfire smoke. The alert was issued for all northeast Indiana cities, including: Angola, Auburn, Decatur, Fort Wayne, Hartford, Huntington City, LaGrange, Marion, Portland and Wabash.

Children, the elderly, and anyone with heart or lung conditions should avoid exertion or heavy work outside, IDEM says.

READ MORE: Canada wildfires are leading to air-quality alerts in U.S. Here’s how to stay safe

IDEM encourages everyone to help reduce ozone by making changes to daily habits. They say you can do the following to help:

Drive less: carpool, use public transportation, walk, bike, or work from home when possible

Combine errands into one trip

Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn equipment until after 7 p.m.

Keep your engine tuned, and don’t let your engine idle ( e.g. , at a bank or restaurant drive-thru)

Conserve energy by turning off lights and setting the thermostat to 75 degrees or above

Hoosiers can visit smogwatch.IN.gov to see current and forecasted air quality conditions.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.