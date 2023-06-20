Air Quality Alerts now in place through Wednesday

Air Quality Alerts for Tuesday
Air Quality Alerts for Tuesday
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 12:05 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANA (WPTA) - The Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM) has extended the Air Quality Action Day through Wednesday, June 21, due to a high level of ozone.

Air Quality Alerts for Tuesday

The department says the alert is in place now through the end of the day on Wednesday due to higher levels of ozone and lingering wildfire smoke. The alert was issued for all northeast Indiana cities, including: Angola, Auburn, Decatur, Fort Wayne, Hartford, Huntington City, LaGrange, Marion, Portland and Wabash.

Children, the elderly, and anyone with heart or lung conditions should avoid exertion or heavy work outside, IDEM says.

READ MORE: Canada wildfires are leading to air-quality alerts in U.S. Here’s how to stay safe

IDEM encourages everyone to help reduce ozone by making changes to daily habits. They say you can do the following to help:

  • Drive less: carpool, use public transportation, walk, bike, or work from home when possible
  • Combine errands into one trip
  • Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn equipment until after 7 p.m.
  • Keep your engine tuned, and don’t let your engine idle (e.g., at a bank or restaurant drive-thru)
  • Conserve energy by turning off lights and setting the thermostat to 75 degrees or above

Hoosiers can visit smogwatch.IN.gov to see current and forecasted air quality conditions.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources says its officers are investigating after a woman’s...
Indiana DNR investigating after woman’s body pulled from Robinson Lake Sunday
Police say two people were found dead in a home in the 12000 block of Shearwater Run on Sunday,...
POLICE: Two people found dead in Huntertown home
She says the principal for The Philadelphia High School for Girls warned students that their...
High school graduate denied diploma for dancing on stage, crowd reaction
19-year-old, horse killed after Amish buggy demolished by semi-truck in crash, authorities say
A man died after he fell off the Grand Canyon Skywalk in early June, officials said.
33-year-old man dead after falling off Grand Canyon Skywalk, officials say

Latest News

Air Quality Alerts for Tuesday
Air Quality Alerts for Tuesday
Sensitive groups of people, especially those with heart or lung issues, may need to limit...
Air Quality Alerts for Tuesday
Warm week ahead
Dry and warm weather for the week
IDEM SmogWatch map showing current air quality readings on Monday, June 19.
Air Quality Action Day extended through Tuesday