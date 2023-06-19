Silver Alert issued for missing Jeffersonville teen

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WPTA) - Indiana State Police (ISP) says they are looking for help finding a teen who went missing in Jeffersonville on Monday.

ISP says they are looking for 14-year-old Aireonna Mays, last seen around 10 a.m. in Jeffersonville. Police say she was last seen wearing a tie-dye shirt and dark pants.

Police say Aireonna is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to call the Jeffersonville Police Department at 812-283-6633 or 911.

