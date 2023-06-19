The Rolland Center for Lincoln Research unveils new Juneteenth display

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Rolland Center for Lincoln research at the downtown branch of the Allen County Public Library is displaying a new exhibit to commemorate Juneteenth.

The new display features artifacts and historical information about the post-civil pioneers of black freedom, Frederick Douglass and Booker T. Washington. In the case, museum goers are able to.

Kayla Gustafson, Senior Lincoln Librarian at the library says although the Juneteenth holiday is a relatively new federal holiday, being enacted in 2021, the history and meaning behind Juneteenth has a rich history that not enough people are familiar with.

“It was an uphill battle from start to finish for emancipation,” she said. “It didn’t happen right away and just understanding the struggle that people had gone through and still continue to go through at times is very important.”

The display is open now through the end of June, at the Rolland Center for Lincoln Research in the main Allen County Public Library branch downtown. Their hours and more information about exhibits and events can be found on their website.

