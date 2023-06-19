Police: ‘Armed and dangerous’ grandmother accused in fatal hit-and-run that killed Jeffersonville toddler

Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 4:23 PM EDT
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WTHR) — Jeffersonville Police have identified a suspect in connection to a hit-and-run that killed a toddler last Friday.

According to police, the child’s grandmother, Lisa G. (Gail/Gayle) Tesch has been identified as the suspect.

On Friday, authorities responded to a hit-and-run at Motel 6 on Hospitality Way.

There, first responders found 18-month-old Eleanor Campbell. She was immediately transported to Norton Children’s Hospital but later died at the hospital due to her injuries.

Tesch was identified through multiple sources and security camera footage as the driver of a white Chevrolet Trailblazer that struck the young child and left the scene.

Jeffersonville Police are asking the community to be on the lookout for Tesch and her vehicle. The car’s license plate is A9Z280.

She is considered armed and dangerous and is a safety risk due to her commitment to evading police, officials said.

If anyone has any information regarding Tesch, or her vehicle’s, whereabouts they are urged to contact the Jeffersonville Police Department at 812-285-6535 or the anonymous tip line at 812-218-TIPS (8477).

“Assist us with providing justice for the child and her family who is devastated by this ultimate tragedy,” police said.

