Juneteenth: 158 years of history, 3 years of national recognition

By Jessica Walter
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 10:56 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Juneteenth is a day of celebrating history and celebrating freedom. Monday commemorates the end of slavery across the United States.

On January 1st, 1863, Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation. On June 19th, 1865, Major General Gordon Granger proclaimed freedom for all enslaved people.

Just two years ago, on June 17th, 2021, President Joe Biden made Juneteenth a federal holiday for the first time in history.

Juneteenth is about freedom, ultimately. Unity. Collectivity. Community. But ultimately, we want to educate, organize and celebrate our community,” Adrian Curry, CEO of the Art Leadership Center and Maknificent Freedom Fest said.

BACKGROUND: Hundreds gather for Maknificent Freedom Fest

He says today is a day with decades-long history and says it’s a day to remember changemakers like Martin Luther King Jr. and Malcom X.

It’s important to honor our ancestors and those who come before us,” Curry said. “We stand on their shoulders and we wouldn’t be able to be here today speaking about Juneteenth or the Maknifiencent Freedom Fest if it wasn’t for those trailblazers.”

