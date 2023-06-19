Indiana DNR investigating after woman’s body pulled from Robinson Lake Sunday

LAKE COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - The Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says its officers are investigating after a woman’s body was recovered from a Hobart lake Sunday afternoon.

The department says emergency crews were called to the beach area of Robinson Lake in Hobart on a report that two swimmers were struggling in the water around 1 p.m. on Sunday, June 18.

They say one man was rescued by a witness but the woman he was with went missing in the water and did not resurface.

Around 3 p.m., leaders say one of the department’s divers found the woman with the help of the Merrillville Fire Department and the Lake County Sheriff’s Department divers. They say she was pronounced dead on the scene.

At this point, officials say they are not releasing her identity as the investigation is ongoing.

