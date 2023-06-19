Fort Wayne FC dominates FC Buffalo 4-0 to remain perfect
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 11:32 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Fort Wayne FC newcomer Aleksandar Mihov set the tone, scoring the first goal just a few minutes into a dominant 4-0 win over FC Buffalo on Sunday evening.
Fort Wayne FC’s Seth Enchwe scored a pair of goals in the first half just a couple minutes apart from each other.
Sticking at home for its next two matches, unbeaten Fort Wayne FC faces Cleveland Force SC at 5 p.m. next Sunday.
