Fort Wayne FC dominates FC Buffalo 4-0 to remain perfect

By Chris Ryan
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 11:32 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Fort Wayne FC newcomer Aleksandar Mihov set the tone, scoring the first goal just a few minutes into a dominant 4-0 win over FC Buffalo on Sunday evening.

Fort Wayne FC’s Seth Enchwe scored a pair of goals in the first half just a couple minutes apart from each other.

Sticking at home for its next two matches, unbeaten Fort Wayne FC faces Cleveland Force SC at 5 p.m. next Sunday.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones and his "warden burger."
Sheriff defends serving ‘warden burger’ to inmates
70-year-old LaGrange County cold case solved, uncovers secret family
70-year-old LaGrange County cold case solved, uncovers secret family
Miss Fort Wayne has now claimed the title of Miss Indiana 2023 this weekend.
Fort Wayne native now Miss Indiana 2023
Police lights generic
2 people found dead in Huntertown home
A bride-to-be in Georgia sadly died on her wedding day.
‘I bawled and I lost it’: Bride-to-be dies on wedding day hours before ceremony

Latest News

Fort Wayne's own Jaylon Smith (right) joins Mack Fest on Saturday at Bishop Luers H.S.
Fort Wayne’s own Jaylon Smith prepping for next NFL season
Bishop Luers grads and football standouts Jaylon Smith (far left) and Austin Mack (far right)...
Third annual Mack Fest draws local athletes in Juneteenth celebration
FILE - Marijuana plants are pictured at a growing facility in Oklahoma City, Feb. 26, 2020....
NCAA committee recommends dropping marijuana from banned drug list, focus testing instead on PEDs
Dayton Dragons catcher Hayden Jones speaks with pitcher Chase Petty before a game against the...
TinCaps sweep doubleheader against Dayton, Carroll alum Jones suits up for Dragons