Air Quality Action Day extended through Tuesday

IDEM SmogWatch map showing current air quality readings on Monday, June 19.
IDEM SmogWatch map showing current air quality readings on Monday, June 19.(IDEM)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 12:07 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
NORTHEAST INDIANA, Ind. (WPTA) - The Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM) has issued an Air Quality Action Day for Tuesday, June 20, as Canadian wildfire smoke continues to linger.

The department says the alert is in place now through the end of the day on Tuesday due to higher levels of ozone and smoke. The alert was issued for the following northeast Indiana cities: Angola, Auburn, Decatur, Fort Wayne, Hartford, Huntington City, LaGrange, Marion, Portland, and Wabash.

Children, the elderly, and anyone with heart or lung conditions should avoid exertion or heavy work outside, IDEM says.

READ MORE: Canada wildfires are leading to air-quality alerts in U.S. Here’s how to stay safe

IDEM encourages everyone to help reduce ozone by making changes to daily habits. They say you can do the following to help:

  • Drive less: carpool, use public transportation, walk, bike, or work from home when possible
  • Combine errands into one trip
  • Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn equipment until after 7 p.m.
  • Keep your engine tuned, and don’t let your engine idle (e.g., at a bank or restaurant drive-thru)
  • Conserve energy by turning off lights and setting the thermostat to 75 degrees or above

Hoosiers can visit smogwatch.IN.gov to see current and forecasted air quality conditions.

