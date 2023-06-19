2 people found dead in Huntertown home

By Ashton Hackman
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 10:21 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HUNTERTOWN, Ind. (WPTA) - The Allen County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two people were found dead inside a home in Huntertown, just north of Fort Wayne.

Police say officers were called to a home in the 12000 block of Shearwater run at 6:19 p.m. in regards to two people needing medical attention after being found by a person.

An adult male and adult female were located inside the home with apparent injuries but were pronounced dead at the scene. Police say that there is no reason to believe there is an ongoing threat.

The Allen County Coroner’s Office will release more information about the cause of death for the two individuals once an autopsy has taken place.

