Vera Bradley Outlet Sale draws thousands back to Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Thousands of shoppers from across the state and country made their way to the annual Vera Bradley outlet sale.

After a pandemic hiatus, the sale at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum was bigger than ever before. Officials say they expect 40 thousand people to attend this year’s sale.

The sale has become a family tradition drawing shoppers near and far to get their fix of purses, bags and so much more.

Saturday and Sunday are open shopping days, no tickets are required.

