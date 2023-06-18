Vera Bradley Outlet Sale draws thousands back to Fort Wayne

By WPTA Staff, Emilia Miles and Taylor Williams
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 9:06 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Thousands of shoppers from across the state and country made their way to the annual Vera Bradley outlet sale.

After a pandemic hiatus, the sale at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum was bigger than ever before. Officials say they expect 40 thousand people to attend this year’s sale.

The sale has become a family tradition drawing shoppers near and far to get their fix of purses, bags and so much more.

Saturday and Sunday are open shopping days, no tickets are required.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones and his "warden burger."
Sheriff defends serving ‘warden burger’ to inmates
70-year-old LaGrange County cold case solved, uncovers secret family
70-year-old LaGrange County cold case solved, uncovers secret family
Chad Doerman is charged with three counts of aggravated murder.
Father planned, executed young siblings with rifle in Ohio, officials say
Caleb Ivins has been in the storm chasing game for the past seven years, but last night’s storm...
Storm chaser says Wells County experienced “microburst”
A bride-to-be in Georgia sadly died on her wedding day.
‘I bawled and I lost it’: Bride-to-be dies on wedding day hours before ceremony

Latest News

Macknificent Freedom Fest
Hundreds gather for Macknificent Freedom Fest
Vera Bradley Outlet Sale draws thousands back to Fort Wayne
Hundreds gather for Macknificent Freedom Fest
Ohio Amber Alert children found safe in DeKalb County
Ohio Amber Alert children found safe in DeKalb County