Ohio Amber Alert children found safe in DeKalb County

DeKalb County Ind. (WPTA) - The Amber Alert for two endangered children taken from Cleveland has been canceled after they were found in DeKalb County.

According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department, deputies located the vehicle associated with the alert in the 4700 block of U.S. 6 in Waterloo. Police say they followed the vehicle to the Shell gas station in Waterloo where officers contacted the people inside. Inside the vehicle, police say they found 5-year-old Nathaniel Lopez and 8-month-old Gabriel Lopez.

Nathaniel and Gabriel Lopez (WOIO)

The kids were taken into protective custody and later released to the Department of Child Services.

An Amber Alert was first issued Saturday night after the children were reported missing.

The suspect in their abduction was their mother, 34-year-old Christian Elain Salinas, police believe their father 33-year-old Andrew J. Lopez may have been involved. There currently is no information on the parents.

Cleveland Police said Salinas, was scheduled to surrender custody of her children today to children and family services, but she failed to do so and has made multiple threats to harm the children.

