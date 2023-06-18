NWS Northern Indiana determines cause of damage from Thursday night’s storms

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (21Alive) - Thursday afternoon and evening was relatively calm for most people. However, those in Wells and Adams counties were caught in a severe thunderstorm that produced quite a bit of damage.

Meteorologists at the National Weather Service Office in Northern Indiana released a Public Information Statement late Saturday night with the results of their damage assessment.

In the statement, NWS meteorologists say there was a large path of mainly tree and crop damage extending about 9 miles from Bluffton in Wells County, IN to Linn Grove in Adams County, IN.

Storm Reports Wells/Adams County 06/15/23 (WPTA)

During their damage assessment, NWS officials noted uprooted trees in Bluffton and Linn Grove, with one of those trees falling on a mobile home. There was also building damage reported in Vera Cruz.

NWS officials say “all damage was consistent with straight line winds estimated in the range of 65 to 70 mph.”

In the statement, it was also noted that hail up to 1.25″ in diameter caused crop damage and the hail was “at least a few inches deep” in the Linn Grove area.

