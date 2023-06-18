Hundreds gather for Macknificent Freedom Fest

By WPTA Staff, Emilia Miles and Taylor Williams
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 9:07 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Community members of all races marked the annual holiday Juneteenth, also known as Freedom Day, with the Macknificent Freedom Festival, Saturday.

Juneteenth marks the day when federal troops arrived in Galveston, Texas took control of the state, and ensure that all enslaved people be freed.

Celebrations started with the ‘Keepers of the Light’ ceremony where a torch is lit, followed by a parade, live music, and more.

The day ended with the official Mack Fest High School Basketball Tournament held at Bishop Luers.

21Alive was a sponsor of the event with INsight’s Tony Benton Jr. emceeing the event.

