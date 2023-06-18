Fort Wayne native now Miss Indiana 2023

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Miss Fort Wayne has now claimed the title of Miss Indiana 2023 over the weekend.

Cydney Bridges is your Miss Fort Wayne and competed over the weekend to take the crown of Miss Indiana. The competition was held in Zionsville.

Cydney went to Caroll High School and recently graduated from Huntington University with a nursing degree. She has recently accepted a job with Riley Hospital for Children down in Indianapolis.

Cydney tells 21Alive News the reason she is doing these pageants is for girls who look just like her.

Congratulations Cydney!

