Storm chaser says Wells County experienced “microburst”

WELLS COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - While many look to avoid storms, Caleb Ivins enjoys driving straight into them. He has been in the storm chasing game for the past seven years, but last night’s storm in Wells County caused him to screech to a halt.

“I didn’t expect it to mature that quickly,” Ivins said. “I also didn’t expect it to a microburst that quickly either.”

What is a “microburst”? The supposed culprit of all the damage.

“A microburst essentially is a really quick down burst in a thunderstorm,” Ivins said. “I think the biggest misconception with a microburst, or microburst wind damage, is that it doesn’t have to be a severe thunderstorm for a microburst to occur.”

Along with what he believes to be a microburst last night, another unwelcome weather element to property owners was at play.

“There was enough moisture in that cloud to really create an abundance of hail before it came crashing down to the ground,” Ivins said. “It accumulated on the ground one to two inches in places. That of which is abnormal. INDOT (Indiana Department of Transportation) was actually out plowing the hail off the road last night.”

The possible mixture of these two weather ingredients whipped up disaster.

“That hail, when you combine it with a microburst, did a lot of damage to area crops, houses, roofs,” Ivins said. “It really did quite a bit of damage.”

For those concerned about the possibility of a microburst, the chaser has advice.

“Really the predictability of these is not great,” Ivins said. “The national weather service cannot always see these phenomena take place as they are very localized, very small and you cannot see them on radar. The best advice is, when thunder roars, go indoors.”

There has not yet been a confirmed microburst last night. 21 Alive News has reached out to the National Weather Service and has yet to hear back.

