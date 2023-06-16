Thursday evening storm uproots nearly every tree in Wells County yard

Thursday’s storm uproots nearly every tree in Wells County yard
By Ashton Hackman
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BLUFFTON, Ind. (WPTA) - Carol Kohrman was sitting in her living room watching the storm roll closer Thursday night, when the winds began to pick up.

“It’s pretty scary, you know. It was loud,” she said. “I was just standing in front of those windows, and you could see the wind coming in.”

The storm grew stronger and to be safe, Kohrman grabbed her dogs and moved into the bathroom, away from windows. She said she could hear the pounding of the winds and was worried her windows would not withstand the force of the storm. Her home managed to stay in tact, but when she walked outside, the damage was like a scene out of a movie.

“It looked like Jurassic Park,” Kohrman said. “Some said it looked like a war zone.” In her backyard, nearly every tree was uprooted. Six massive thirty-foot trees, having stood strong for decades, came crashing down in a matter of minutes. One was just feet from slamming through Kohrman’s front window. She says she’s not sure how she and her husband will get all the trees removed.

“When you look at, you know, the size of some of these trees, I don’t know if our chainsaws are going to be able to handle that,” she said.

Luckily, no one was hurt in the storm, but Kohrman says she feels emotional seeing so many trees gone so quickly.

“I can plant a new one, but I’ll never live long enough to see it get its size. That’s for sure.”

