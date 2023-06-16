Overnight road closures for Lafayette St. to begin Monday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - INDOT officials say more overnight road closures will be coming to Lafayette Street (U.S. 27) in the coming days.

They say crews will continue installing the decorative arches from 11 p.m. until 5 a.m. on June 19, 20, and 21.

During the overnight construction hours, officials say traffic will be blocked at the intersection of Lafayette and Main Streets, and drivers will need to find an alternate route.

Lafayette Street overnight closures (Staff)

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.