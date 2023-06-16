Manchester University breaks ground on $20M expansion in Fort Wayne

Manchester University held a groundbreaking ceremony Friday for a $20 million new expansion to...
Manchester University held a groundbreaking ceremony Friday for a $20 million new expansion to its Fort Wayne campus.(staff)
By Evan Harris
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Manchester University held a groundbreaking ceremony Friday for a $20 million new expansion to its Fort Wayne campus.

The university held the ceremony at 11:15 Friday morning at the official site of the expansion, which will be on the Parkview Regional Medical Center campus.

Representatives from MU were accompanied by elected officials and business leaders from the region during the ceremony, according to university officials.

Officials say Manchester’s expansion will benefit Northeast Indiana and create more opportunities for education in high-demand healthcare fields like nursing and physical therapy.

Back in December 2022, Manchester University President Dave McFadden announced the Fort Wayne school would get a “brand-new” look along with the new 32,000-square-foot facility. They say other additions include physical therapy teaching labs, research and classroom spaces, a nursing simulation and skills laboratory, and an updated building façade with a new entrance.

BACKGROUND: Manchester University announces $20 million expansion in Fort Wayne

